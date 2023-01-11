StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

