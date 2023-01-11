StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
