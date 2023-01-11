StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $39.49.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.