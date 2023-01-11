StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

