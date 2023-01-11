Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Rating)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.