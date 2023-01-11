Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.
About Standard Mercantile Acquisition
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
See Also
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.