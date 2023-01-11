Standard Lithium (SLI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -19.15 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.11

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 113 850 1424 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

