SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 18.4% Higher

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.93. 180,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 77,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

