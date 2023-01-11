SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 18.4% Higher

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.93. 180,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 77,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
SRAX Trading Up 18.4 %
The company has a market cap of $50.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
