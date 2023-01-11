Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and $929,114.23 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $19.11 or 0.00108716 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00451084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.01125868 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,598.68 or 0.31860935 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.00654963 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $506,429.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.