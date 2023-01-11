SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

