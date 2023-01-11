SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

