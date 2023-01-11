Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.8 %

SCCO stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

