Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.66 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $158.66 million and $0.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00755407 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.