Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Katy Industries and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.93 $2.54 million $0.09 71.67

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

