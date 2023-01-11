Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,125. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.