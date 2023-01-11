SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.88

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and traded as high as $45.10. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

