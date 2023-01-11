Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $101.01 million and approximately $27.26 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00443258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.01301489 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,449.26 or 0.31308144 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,645,689,657 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

