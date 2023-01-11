Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of CREG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

