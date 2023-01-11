SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMTGF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SMA Solar Technology from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $73.50 during trading on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.