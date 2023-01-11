Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

