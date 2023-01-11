Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHL stock traded up €0.89 ($0.96) on Tuesday, hitting €47.97 ($51.58). The stock had a trading volume of 524,500 shares. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.97. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €67.44 ($72.52).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

