Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.17 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $132.17 million and $3.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,408.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00461912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00921412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00113593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00613550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00254773 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,038,972,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

