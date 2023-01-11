Shelly Peet Sells 1,611 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shelly Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.03. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

