SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76,893 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 76,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.