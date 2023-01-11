SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Prothena worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $564,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,667 shares of company stock worth $8,351,516. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

