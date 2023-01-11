SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AerCap worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

