SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,216 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $296,510 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

