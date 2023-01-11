SFX Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of SFX Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFXEQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. SFX Entertainment shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 161,900 shares changing hands.
SFX Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
About SFX Entertainment
SFX Entertainment, Inc is engaged in creating the global platform for Electronic Music Culture. The Company is a producer of live events and digital entertainment content focused on electronic music culture (EMC) and other festivals. The Company focuses on providing electronic music fans with live experiences, music discovery, media and digital connectivity.
