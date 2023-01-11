Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 569.55 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -0.96 MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.02 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75 MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 325.46%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.52%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than MDxHealth.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

