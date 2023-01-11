Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

SNFCA opened at $7.07 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.