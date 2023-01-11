Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.97 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $41,094.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00206987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00062952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00040621 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00423941 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,691.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

