Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 644,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

