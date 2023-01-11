Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.