Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 5,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,479. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

