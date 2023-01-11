Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $0.27. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 164,469 shares traded.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

