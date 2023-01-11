SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

SBFG opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

