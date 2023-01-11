Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $934.14

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.14 ($11.38) and traded as low as GBX 805.49 ($9.81). Savills shares last traded at GBX 813.50 ($9.91), with a volume of 159,157 shares traded.

Savills Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 942.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 932.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

