Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Saul Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

