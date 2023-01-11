Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 1,441 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.35. 10,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

