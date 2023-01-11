Saratoga Research & Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,217,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 788,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,495 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

