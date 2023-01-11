Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 3.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $61,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.56. 34,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.