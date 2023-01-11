Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.66 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $3,626.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

