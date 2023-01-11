Sanat Chattopadhyay Sells 83,994 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanat Chattopadhyay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

