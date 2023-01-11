Safe Trading Up 13.3% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Safe has a market cap of $147.20 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $7.06 or 0.00040584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00111816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00205517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00063003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.89014316 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

