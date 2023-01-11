Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.22 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00035486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $129.63 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00111237 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00200314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00064358 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.04857968 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

