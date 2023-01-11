RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $25,853.60 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,394.07 or 0.99962977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00467949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00923577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00113612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00613603 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00242089 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.80010834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,440.25073622 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,828.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

