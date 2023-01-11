Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.18. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 1,458 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

