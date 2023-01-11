Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.18. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 1,458 shares.
Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.
Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
