Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

