Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.