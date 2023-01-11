Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMM stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.