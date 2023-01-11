Reviewing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.38%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 12.75% 4.03% 1.70%

Volatility & Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.48 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -16.14 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 1.84 $1.05 billion $0.69 11.87

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats ReNew Energy Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

