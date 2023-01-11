renBTC Price Reaches $19,084.99 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $19,084.99 or 1.09233703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $68.32 million and approximately $132,219.08 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 119.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00442479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.01136758 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.83 or 0.31253161 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.